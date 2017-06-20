Gallery: Miss Arkansas - Photos by staff photographer Mitchell Masilun
About this gallery:
The Miss Arkansas Pageant relocated to Little Rock this year after spending 58 consecutive years in Hot Springs. The move afforded Democrat-Gazette staff photographer Mitchell Masilun more time to spend with the contestants during their week in the capital city leading up to the final night and crowning.
PUBLISHED: JUNE 20, 2017
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.