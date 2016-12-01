1 student dead, 11 hurt after Texas school van hit

TRINITY, Texas — East Texas officials say a student died when a school van that had stopped to pick up children was rear-ended, and 10 students and the driver of the van were injured.

The state Department of Public Safety said the Trinity Independent School District van was struck by a pickup Thursday morning about 75 miles north of Houston.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a 7-year-old girl who was riding the van died at the hospital.

A spokesman for East Texas Medical Center in Trinity said 10 injured students from the van and the truck, as well as the driver of van, were in fair condition.

Wallace said three students were in the pickup, including a 17-year-old driver. Authorities think the sun may have blinded the driver as the vehicle came over a hill.