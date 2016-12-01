Home /
2 Arkansans jailed in shooting death now face murder charges in separate slaying
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
Two Hot Springs men previously held in another shooting death now face charges in the killing of a teenager the same day earlier this year in Garland County, authorities say.
In a news release, the Garland County sheriff's office said Anthony James Camden, 23, and Stephon Tyrone Harris, 20, are each being held on one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Colby Wilder.
Wilder was shot the morning of Sept. 8, but his body wasn't discovered until the afternoon of Sept. 9 in a ditch along the driveway in the 4000 block of Spring Street, the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported, citing information from the affidavit.
Camden and Harris were initially arrested Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, respectively, in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Donaldson, who died in a shooting Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Lacey Street that also left four injured. Harris' arrest came after an extensive manhunt, according to the newspaper.
At that time, both faced charges of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree battery. Three of the battery counts for each were later amended to criminal attempt at first-degree murder.
Shell casings recovered from both crime scenes came from the same firearm, the state Crime Laboratory determined after testing.
According to the Sentinel-Record, a resident on Lacey Street told police that Harris, Camden and Donaldson came to her home looking for a 17-year-old boy after an over-the-phone argument regarding the teen's older brother reportedly owing Camden money.
The witness told officers that Camden raised a handgun but was unable to shoot, adding that Harris then produced a weapon and began shooting.
As of Thursday morning, Camden and Harris remained at the Garland County jail, each in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Arkansans jailed in shooting death now face murder charges in separate slaying
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.