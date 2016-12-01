2 Arkansans jailed in shooting death now face murder charges in separate slaying

Two Hot Springs men previously held in another shooting death now face charges in the killing of a teenager the same day earlier this year in Garland County, authorities say.

In a news release, the Garland County sheriff's office said Anthony James Camden, 23, and Stephon Tyrone Harris, 20, are each being held on one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Colby Wilder.

Wilder was shot the morning of Sept. 8, but his body wasn't discovered until the afternoon of Sept. 9 in a ditch along the driveway in the 4000 block of Spring Street, the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported, citing information from the affidavit.

Camden and Harris were initially arrested Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, respectively, in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Donaldson, who died in a shooting Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Lacey Street that also left four injured. Harris' arrest came after an extensive manhunt, according to the newspaper.

At that time, both faced charges of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree battery. Three of the battery counts for each were later amended to criminal attempt at first-degree murder.

Shell casings recovered from both crime scenes came from the same firearm, the state Crime Laboratory determined after testing.

According to the Sentinel-Record, a resident on Lacey Street told police that Harris, Camden and Donaldson came to her home looking for a 17-year-old boy after an over-the-phone argument regarding the teen's older brother reportedly owing Camden money.

The witness told officers that Camden raised a handgun but was unable to shoot, adding that Harris then produced a weapon and began shooting.

As of Thursday morning, Camden and Harris remained at the Garland County jail, each in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.