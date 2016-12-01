2nd California escapee captured after 7-hour standoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A second inmate who escaped last week from a county jail in California by rappelling from a second-story window with a bedsheet was rearrested Wednesday after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's office said Rogelio Chavez, 33, was recaptured Wednesday night at a house in San Jose.

A tactical team shot tear gas canisters into the home at least twice earlier in the day.

The arrest came a day after the U.S. Marshals Service and police in Antioch arrested the other fugitive, 26-year-old Laron Campbell.

Chavez and Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last week by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground with a rope fashioned from bedsheets. The others were quickly apprehended.

Santa Clara County sheriff's Sgt. Mike Glennon said authorities received "numerous tips" that helped authorities locate Campbell after Sheriff Laurie Smith announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the fugitives' recapture.

Chavez was awaiting trial on several felony charges, including burglary, extortion, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and firearms violations.

Campbell had been in jail since February 2015 on felony charges that include robbery, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.

Chavez and Campbell eluded a manhunt the night of their escape and several subsequent raids of places the two were thought to be hiding, including a San Jose mobile home that deputies surrounded early Tuesday with no success.

Glennon said Campbell was tracked to his sister's home Monday and that authorities with the Marshals Service and Antioch police began a stakeout. Glennon said a raid was planned for Tuesday night and a warrant obtained after officials spotted Campbell in the house.

Glennon said Campbell fled into the home's attic when authorities burst into the house. But he crashed through the ceiling shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident.

Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

A Section on 12/01/2016