Woman found dead in Arkansas home; police investigating as homicide
This article was published today at 3:11 p.m. Updated today at 3:33 p.m.
Area of the investigation on Shoshoni Drive
The Sherwood Police Department said Thursday that it is investigating the death of an elderly woman as a homicide.
Authorities were called around 8 a.m. to an address on Shoshoni Drive in Sherwood in reference to a person found unresponsive inside a home, said agency spokesman Keith Wilson in a statement.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman dead, Wilson said. Detectives were called out to the scene shortly after.
The woman's death is the fifth homicide so far this year in Sherwood, according to police. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her family.
Additional information regarding the homicide was not immediately available.
No suspects had been named as of Thursday afternoon.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
