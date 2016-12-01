Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 01, 2016, 10:28 p.m.

Arkansas beats Stephen F. Austin with strong second half

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 10:14 p.m.

arkansas-manny-watkins-drives-for-a-shot-during-a-game-against-stephen-f-austin-on-thursday-dec-1-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas' Manny Watkins drives for a shot during a game against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas overcame a sloppy first half and pulled away after halftime to beat Stephen F. Austin 78-62 Thursday in front of 4,705 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (5-1) opened the second half with a 13-3 run after the game was tied 34-28 at halftime.

Dusty Hannahs scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the second half as Arkansas built a lead as big as 23 points. Moses Kingsley added 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Razorbacks made 50 percent (28 of 56) of their field goal attempts and were 19 of 23 at the free-throw line. Arkansas scored 29 points off 24 Stephen F. Austin turnovers.

Arkansas led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but the Lumberjacks (2-3) kept the game close by forcing 10 first-half turnovers. Ivan Canete scored 14 points to lead Stephen F. Austin and Kevon Harris added 11.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday against Austin Peay (4-3).

