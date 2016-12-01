Home /
Arkansas court upholds $122.5M award against ex-doctor in bombing case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:22 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' highest court has upheld a $122.5 million civil judgment against a former doctor who was convicted of severely injuring the state medical board's chairman in a 2009 bombing.
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Randeep Mann's argument that a judge should have allowed him to prove he wasn't responsible for the explosion. The justices upheld a lower court's 2013 summary judgment that Dr. Trent Pierce was entitled to damages from Mann in the bombing.
Pierce was severely injured by a grenade that was hidden in a spare tire outside his West Memphis home. Mann is serving a life sentence for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and other charges in that attack.
A jury awarded the compensatory and punitive damages last year.
