Arkansas court upholds $122.5M award against ex-doctor in bombing case

Thursday, December 01, 2016, 10:25 a.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:22 a.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/TEVENING TIMES VIA AP

In this Feb. 4, 2009 file photo, a West Memphis, Ark., police detective surveys the damage after a car owned by Trent Pierce, chairman of the Arkansas Medical Board, exploded as he was leaving home.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' highest court has upheld a $122.5 million civil judgment against a former doctor who was convicted of severely injuring the state medical board's chairman in a 2009 bombing.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Randeep Mann's argument that a judge should have allowed him to prove he wasn't responsible for the explosion. The justices upheld a lower court's 2013 summary judgment that Dr. Trent Pierce was entitled to damages from Mann in the bombing.

Pierce was severely injured by a grenade that was hidden in a spare tire outside his West Memphis home. Mann is serving a life sentence for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and other charges in that attack.

A jury awarded the compensatory and punitive damages last year.

