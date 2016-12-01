Arkansas man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, biting her face

Police in northeast Arkansas say a woman’s ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home Wednesday before attacking her and biting her on the face.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 6:20 p.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Oak Leaf Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The woman told authorities that her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Sean Gardner of Jonesboro, banged on the home’s carport door before it “came crashing open” and Gardner came “running in."

Gardner is accused of then attacking the woman, grabbing her throat and throwing her onto a bean-bag chair in the home’s living room, according to a report.

The woman said Gardner later started to bite her on the side of her face, yelling that he was going to kill her.

The victim's ex-husband, who had just left the home and was trying to back out of the driveway, was blocked when Gardner pulled up behind him, the report notes.

Police said the ex-husband, after noticing the door being kicked in, ran inside and struck Gardner with a flashlight several times, giving the woman the chance to run and call police.

Gardner at that point placed the ex-husband in a chokehold until he heard gurgling noises before running outside and fleeing the area, according to authorities.

Gardner was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic battery and residential burglary after receiving more than 14 staples for injuries at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

His name did not appear in the Craighead County jail roster as of Thursday afternoon.