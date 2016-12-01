Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 01, 2016, 4:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.

lloyd-sanders

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Lloyd Sanders

A Columbia County man recently won $100,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Powerball game, lottery officials said Thursday.

Lloyd Sanders of Emerson bought the winning ticket at Tobacco Station USA at 901 E. Main St. in Magnolia, according to a news release. He won in Saturday's drawing.

Sanders, who previously won $1,000 in the state lottery, told officials that he will use a portion of his prize money on home improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online