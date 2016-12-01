Arkansas man wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

A Columbia County man recently won $100,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Powerball game, lottery officials said Thursday.

Lloyd Sanders of Emerson bought the winning ticket at Tobacco Station USA at 901 E. Main St. in Magnolia, according to a news release. He won in Saturday's drawing.

Sanders, who previously won $1,000 in the state lottery, told officials that he will use a portion of his prize money on home improvements.