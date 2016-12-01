Arkansas officer who fatally shot man won't be charged, prosecutor says

A fatal police shooting earlier this year in central Arkansas has been ruled justified and the officer will not face any criminal charges, the prosecuting attorney for the district announced Thursday.

Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady said in a statement he has determined that there is "no basis" for charges against Benton Police Department officer Cory Mize in the Oct. 7 fatal shooting of 49-year-old Thomas Burns, who authorities say was wielding a pellet gun when he was killed. Casady called the killing an "act of justifiable self defense."

According to Casady's statement, Mize had responded to multiple disturbance calls between Burns and his estranged girlfriend in the 1400 block of Longview Drive that night. The officer stayed behind after the third call and saw Burns run toward a neighboring house where the woman was staying, the statement said. Mize reportedly then heard Burns threaten the woman.

"The officer stated that when he encountered Burns in the carport area of the home, Burns pointed a gun at the officer and ignored his commands to drop the weapon," Casady wrote, noting Mize then shot Burns. Burns was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

The weapon Burns had was later identified as a pellet gun, the statement said.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.