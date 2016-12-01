Home /
Authorities: Robber in custody, 11 hostages freed at Florida bank
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:02 a.m. Updated today at 10:26 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 11 hostages have been freed from a credit union in that north Florida city where they were held at gunpoint by a robbery suspect.
The sheriff's office said in a tweet Thursday that the hostages were freed about two hours after their ordeal began and that the suspect was in custody.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda had said an initial 911 call reporting a bank robbery came in at 9:06 a.m.
A short time later, another call indicated that someone may have been shot, but the sheriff's office has been unable to confirm that.
She said SWAT team members and police negotiators were called in.
