S.C. fatal police shooting goes to jury

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Circuit Judge Clifton Newman issued instructions to jurors Wednesday detailing their duties after an afternoon of closing arguments in the case of former police officer Michael Slager, charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Slager, who is white, was indicted after fatally shooting Walter Scott five times in the back as he fled from a traffic stop in a 2015 confrontation captured on cellphone video. After a monthlong trial, the judge ruled that he would allow the jurors to consider an alternative verdict of manslaughter in their deliberations.

Because the prosecution is not alleging any aggravating circumstances that could result in the death penalty, Slager could be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder. A manslaughter conviction, which does not require a finding of malice, is punishable by two years to 30 years.

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson argued that malice, the evidence required for a murder conviction, had to be in Slager's mind the instant he fired at Scott, who was running away. But she said that even if Slager felt provoked because Scott resisted arrest after being shocked with a Taser, that doesn't justify killing him.

Defense attorney Andy Savage said the video didn't show Slager ordering Scott to stop before shooting him with his Taser and that Slager had no way to know Scott wasn't armed.

Abortion-rights suits filed in 3 states

NEW YORK -- Planned Parenthood and its allies filed lawsuits Wednesday in North Carolina, Missouri and Alaska challenging laws that they view as unconstitutional restrictions on abortion.

Planned Parenthood's chief medical officer, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, was joined by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights, which are partners in the litigation. The attorneys said the lawsuits are a followup to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down tough abortion laws in Texas.

The restrictions being challenged in Missouri are similar to those in the Texas case and require abortion clinics to meet physical standards for surgical centers and mandate that the clinics' doctors have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The new lawsuits also target restrictions in Alaska that ban abortion in outpatient health centers after the first trimester of pregnancy and a North Carolina law that bars doctors from performing abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in limited medical emergencies.

An anti-abortion leader, Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List, said the plaintiffs are feeling a sense of urgency because they know "the judicial landscape will change under a pro-life President Trump."

Cleveland payout OK'd in killing of boy

CLEVELAND -- A judge has approved the settlement of a lawsuit filed against Cleveland by the family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy fatally shot by a white police officer while the child played with a pellet gun at a recreation center.

Cleveland agreed in April to settle the lawsuit over Tamir's 2014 death and to pay $6 million over two years. Cleveland.com reported that a probate judge in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, approved the settlement Wednesday.

Judge Anthony Russo said the settlement was fair, calling the death "a truly unfortunate, tragic and disturbing event."

The $6 million also includes the attorneys' share of the settlement and $500,000 paid to Tamir's mother and sister soon after the federal civil rights lawsuit was settled.

A prosecutor recommended that the two officers involved in the shooting not be charged criminally.

2nd Texas border detainee site planned

HOUSTON -- Federal immigration officials will set up a second temporary holding facility on the Texas border to deal with a surge in arrivals of families and unaccompanied children fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

The temporary shelters at the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge in the Rio Grande valley city of Donna will hold up to 500 people, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, officials opened a similar tent facility in Tornillo, outside El Paso, another busy port of entry.

Border Patrol spokesman Richard Pauza said he did not yet have a date on when the Donna facility would open.

The federal government has struggled to manage a surge in aliens from the troubled nations of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala that began in 2014.

A total of 46,195 people were apprehended on the southwest border in October, up from 39,501 in September and 37,048 in August.

Sixty-seven percent of the 77,674 people traveling with family members apprehended along the border in the year ending in September were captured in the Rio Grande valley. The total is up from 68,445 in the 2014 period, with a dip to 39,838 in the intervening year.

