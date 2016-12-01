COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 1

Tribute Tree Lighting

CONWAY — Choir music, selfies with Santa and his elvish helpers, hot chocolate and special treats for the kids will be part of the family-oriented Conway Regional Tribute Tree lighting at 6 p.m. by the fountain at the east entrance of Conway Regional Medical Center. The Conway Regional Gift Shop will be open for holiday shopping, and a gingerbread house decorating display will be available, with houses for sale. The event honors and remembers friends and loved ones and funds scholarships for students pursuing degrees in health care. Tributes and donations will be accepted through December. For more information, call (501) 513-5778 or visit www.conwayregional.org/tributetree.

UCA Band Extravaganza!

CONWAY — The UCA Band Program will perform its 12th annual Band Extravaganza! at 7:30 p.m. at UCA’s Reynolds Performance Hall. The event is free and open to the public. The performance will feature the Bear Marching Band, the Jazz Band and the UCA Wind Ensemble. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UCA Band Program. A $10 donation at the door will be appreciated. For more information, contact Director of Bands Ricky Brooks at (501) 450-5764 or rickyb@uca.edu.

Night of Luminaries

MORRILTON — The Night of Luminaries will follow the Morrilton Christmas parade at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. The sidewalks will be lined with more than 2,000 luminarias, decorated by Conway County children, and the community is invited to walk or drive through to view the artwork. Santa Claus will visit with children and hand out gifts in the area between the Fine Arts Building and the Business Technology Center. Families are invited to bring cameras to take pictures with Santa. UACCM faculty and staff will serve cookies and hot cocoa. For updates on winter weather, check the UACCM Facebook page. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Dec. 3

Trout Day 2016

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will stock the Pleasant View Park pond in Russellville with 1,200 rainbow trout, and Trout Day 2016 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Both bait fishing and fly-fishing will be available, and bait will be provided. Members of the Caddis Fly Fishing Club will help folks who would like to try fly-fishing. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Nativity Tour

RUSSELLVILLE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 N. Cumberland, will celebrate the birth of the Savior with a Nativity Tour from 2-4 p.m. Members of the church will display more than 40 Nativity sets from around the world. The community is invited to view the Nativities and have refreshments. The event is come-

and-go, and admission is free. For more information, call the church at

(501) 968-1309.

Elf The Musical Jr.

LESLIE — The Leslie Area Merchants Association and the Red Curtain Theater of Conway will present the children’s production Elf the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. at the Ozark Heritage Arts Center. Based on the holiday film Elf, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Concord Christmas Tree Lighting

CONCORD — The city of Concord will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road N. The ceremony will include Christmas music, refreshments and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus following the lighting of the tree.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Local author John G. Lambert will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. With his background in the Navy and aviation, Lambert wrote a book on the history of the World War II aircraft carrier the USS Independence, CVL-22, at the request of the ship’s reunion group. Lambert will highlight the opening months of the battle for the Pacific and introduce the history of the USS Independence. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Dec. 3 and 10

Clay Gifts and Ornaments Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present a new two-day workshop just in time for the holidays. Make clay gifts and ornaments with artist Melinda Lindsay Engelhardt at 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10 at the library. Preregister by calling the library at (501) 327-7482 or emailing nancy@fcl.org.

Dec. 4

Feast of Carols Concert

RUSSELLVILLE — Students and faculty from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 15th annual Feast of Carols concert at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Russellville. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items for distribution to those in need. Performance groups will include the Concert Chorale and Chamber Choir from Arkansas Tech, both directed by Gary E. Morris, and a brass quintet. For more information, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.

Exhibit Opening Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will host an opening reception for its December exhibit from 1-3 p.m. The exhibit will feature works by Carol Sheets, an art student at National Park College in Hot Springs and the winner of the Arts Center’s Collegiate Art Competition held earlier this year. Works from first-place Collegiate winner Angie Brooks of Clarksville will also be on display. The public is invited to the reception, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to visit with the artists. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. There is no admission charge, but contributions to the EdenSong Music Fund will be appreciated.

Festival of the Nativity

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its second annual Festival of the Nativity and chili supper from 4-6 p.m. Last year, the church displayed more than 100 Nativity sets, ranging from tiny to lawn-sized and hand-carved to whimsical, representing several nations. The public is invited, and there is no charge for viewing the Nativities. The chili supper, including chips, drinks and dessert, costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Proceeds will be used to provide Christmas for two needy families.

Dec. 5

Conway Community Arts Association Auditions

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association will hold auditions for its first production of the 2017 season, [title of show], at 7 p.m. Monday at The Lantern Theatre, 1021 Van Ronkle St. Jeff Ward will direct the musical comedy, which will be presented Jan. 20-22 and 26-29. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars of a piece from a musical comedy. Call-backs will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and consist of cold readings from the script. The cast includes two men and two women. For more information, contact Ward at jeff@thelanterntheatre.com.

Pinnacle Brass Concert

CONWAY — The Pinnacle Brass will perform holiday and brass favorites at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. The ensemble features University of Central

Arkansas and Hendrix College music faculty, including Larry Jones and Steve James on trumpet, Brent Shires on horn, Justin Cook on trombone and Gail Robertson on tuba. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit thelibrary’s Facebook page.

Dec. 6

Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The music will include a wide variety of Christmas and seasonal selections — sacred, traditional and popular — plus an audience singalong of seasonal favorites. Special musical guests will be the Conway Junior High School Chamber Choir. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information, call (501) 472-8758 or visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

Dec. 7

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Enter the church off Farris Road. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

ONGOING

AARP Tax-Aide Program Volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE — The AARP Tax-Aide program needs volunteers in the Russellville area to help prepare income tax returns for seniors and people with low to moderate incomes. Training will be provided. Prior experience in tax preparation is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills (data entry) are needed. Self-study material is available. Formal training will be held Jan. 17-29 at the Hughes Center. Preparation of tax returns will take place Feb. 1 through April 13. For more information, contact O.D. Smith at (479) 968-3287.

Traveling Arts Fiesta Art Raffle

RUSSELLVILLE — The painters of Lori’s Loft at Gallery 307 and Traveling Arts Fiesta Inc. will offer original artwork to eight winners, to be announced at the Downtown Christmas Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or 3 for $5, and may be purchased at Gallery 307, 307 W. C St.; A Conversation Piece, 3112 W. Second St.; or the River Valley Arts Center, or by calling (479) 223-7351. Donating artists are Debbie Frame Weibler, Carol Watson, Libby Caston, Rita Goodman, Jeannie Stone, Paula Steele, Brenda Morgan and Bonnie Haines. For more information, call (479) 747-0210.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master

Naturalists.”

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place Dec. 10 at 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Readings and Book Signing

CONWAY — Local authors Caryn Southerland and Maria Hoskins will bring a little Christmas to the Faulkner County Library with readings and a book signing at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Hoskins has captured the essence of family traditions in her books Down Home in Arkansas, Christmas Night on the Farm and Grandma’s Thanksgiving Dinner. Southerland has reset “The Night Before Christmas” in the Ozarks with Ozark Christmas, and in the West with Cowboy Christmas. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Conway Women’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus, directed by Joan Hanna, will present a holiday concert titled Hark, How the Bells! at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. Admission is free. Selections will include “Sleigh Ride,” “Silver Bells” and “Carol of the Bells.” Hanna, who is also the director of the Faulkner Academy of Arts, which sponsors the Conway Women’s Chorus, said the title of the show is a phrase from “Carol of the Bells.”

Fire and Brimstone Concert

CONWAY — The musical duo Fire and Brimstone will return to the Faulkner County Library for a performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Lori Marie and Phil G. will entertain the audience with some Caribbean warmth this holiday season with their repertoire of contemporary favorites. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

