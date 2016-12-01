Cyclones, Bulldogs to meet for state title

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Cyclones will enter unchartered waters this week when they travel to Little Rock to play for the Class 6A state championship.

Russellville (11-1) will face fellow 6A-West foe the Greenwood Bulldogs (12-0) for the state title Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Russellville Athletic Director Johnny Johnson said the Cyclones have never played in a state-title game, and this is the first year they have won more than 10 games in a season.

After a first-round bye, Russellville advanced to the title game by beating West Memphis 34-7 in the second round and Benton 45-15 in the semifinals Friday. Greenwood also had a first-round bye, then beat El Dorado 30-3 and defending state champion Pine Bluff 31-30 in the semifinals.

Greenwood, which is a perennial power in Class 6A, had only two close games in the regular season. Greenwood beat Fort Smith Northside 33-25 in the season opener, then held off Russellville 27-24 on Oct. 14 at Greenwood.

In that contest, Greenwood led 21-3 at halftime. Russellville cut the deficit to 21-10 when senior quarterback Cale Fulsom scored on a 1-yard run.

Fulsom scored another touchdown and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Stokes to make the score 27-24 with 1:31 left in the game. The Cyclones attempted an onside kick but could not recover the ball.

After the game, Russellville coach Billy Dawson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was pleased with the way his team finished the game.

“I was a little concerned this game was too big for us,” he said. “I’m so pleased with the way we battled and had a chance.”

Russellville averaged 34.8 points per game while giving up 15.4 per game. The team is led by Fulsom, who has passed for 2,582 yards and 24 touchdowns this season while throwing only seven interceptions.

Fulsom’s main target this season is senior Caleb Stokes, who has caught 68 passes for 950 yards and 10 scores. Sophomore Rhett Adkins has caught 43 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Ryan Meador has caught 40 passes for 456 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Josiah Woodard leads the Cyclones in rushing with 566 yards on 73 carries. He’s scored eight touchdowns. Fulsom has rushed for 347 yards on 103 carries and scored six touchdowns.

The Bulldogs averaged 40.7 points per game while giving up 17.3 per game.

Greenwood is led by junior quarterback Connor Noland, who has thrown for 1,886 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Senior quarterback Luke Hales has thrown for 992 yards and 10 scores in 11 games.

Junior Kenny Wood leads the Greenwood rushing attack with 1,063 yards on 167 carries. He’s scored 17 touchdowns this season. Hales is second on the team in rushing with 548 yards on 114 carries. He has scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

Three Greenwood receivers have each caught at least 34 passes. Senior Devin Gilbert and sophomore Peyton Holt lead the way with 37 receptions. Wood has caught 34 passes out of the backfield.

