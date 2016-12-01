Day care vows to stay open after video showing kids cursing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania day care says it will fight to remain open after one of its workers was charged with coaxing preschoolers to use obscenities on camera.

Elizabeth Saleb is president of Creative Minds Daycare Academy in Allentown. She told The Associated Press the worker was fired immediately after the incident came to light in October. She says she will appeal a decision by state regulators to revoke the day care's license.

Rashanna Gyles, 24, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. Prosecutors say Gyles had a half-dozen children direct obscenities toward another child. Authorities said she made videos of them and sent one to a friend, who called police.

Saleb called it an "isolated incident" and said the facility remains filled and has a waiting list.