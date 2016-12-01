Ease holiday hassles with a quick chicken soup

It’s the season to feel stressed out. At least, that’s how too many people feel as December looms before us. Suddenly, there are too many gifts to buy, too many parties to plan and cook for, too many cookies to bake, too many errands to run, too much food to eat. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention: too many pounds to gain.

Yes, the holiday season can be, and most often is, a joyous time. But if you aren’t careful, the month’s demands can sometimes take their toll. That’s why I always try to plan regular breaks during the coming month for quiet family time and exercise. I also like to make sure that I include some simple, home-style dinners that are not only comforting but also light and healthy.

For me, one of the smartest comfort foods of all is chicken soup. Just sipping it spoonful by spoonful causes you to slow down, reflect, get back in touch with what’s important and let needless distractions fall away. Like all good food, it also draws the family together. And chicken soup really does nourish the body, especially when you make it the healthy way I do, using low-sodium broth, skinless chicken pieces and lots of vegetables.

But, you might be wondering, how is it possible to make chicken soup during this busy time of year when the best versions rely on slow simmering? Fortunately, the answer can be found in many kitchens, or can be purchased inexpensively as an early holiday gift: the electric pressure cooker.

Pressure cookers are perfect for making great chicken soup. In fact, many professional kitchens rely on them nowadays for making stock. Cooking under pressure reduces from hours to minutes the time it takes to coax maximum flavor from soup ingredients. And there’s another bonus: The pressure also prevents the formation of froth and other impurities that sometimes cloud soups. So you’ll get rich-tasting, crystal-clear results.

I like to prepare my pressure-cooker chicken soup in two stages. First, I cook the chicken in good-quality canned low-sodium broth, simultaneously enhancing the taste of meat and broth. Then, after releasing pressure following the manufacturer’s instructions, I remove the chicken and let it cool slightly so I can bone and cut it up while I quickly pressure-cook the vegetables for the brief time it takes them to turn tender. All that remains is to adjust seasonings to taste and serve the soup. If you like, you can add some cooked rice or noodles to make it a meal in a bowl.

You’ll be amazed by the results. And I predict you’ll find that this easy soup helps you stay happier and healthier throughout the festive season.

CHICKEN SOUP WITH PARSNIPS, CARROTS, CELERY AND LEEKS

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken thighs and legs

10 cups good-quality canned low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Freshly ground black pepper

3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch dice

2 medium parsnips, cut into 1/2-inch dice

2 stalks celery, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, quartered lengthwise, thoroughly rinsed under cold running water, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons mixed chopped Italian parsley, fresh chervil leaves and chives, for garnish

4 cups cooked white rice or small egg noodles, optional

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, for garnish

Directions:

In a pressure cooker, combine the chicken, broth, salt and pepper to taste. Attach the lid, and bring to full pressure; then cook under pressure for 20 minutes.

Release the pressure. Remove the chicken thighs and legs, leaving the liquid in the pressure cooker, and set them aside on a plate or in a bowl to cool slightly.

Add the carrots, parsnips, celery, onion and leeks to the pressure cooker. Secure the lid, bring back to full pressure, and cook under pressure for 5 minutes.

When the chicken thighs and legs are just cool enough to handle, remove and discard the bones and any fat and cartilage. Cut the meat into bite-sized pieces. As soon as the vegetables are done, release the pressure, remove the lid, and stir the chicken pieces into the soup. Taste the broth, and adjust the seasonings, if necessary.

If you like, divide the rice or noodles among individual heated bowls or soup plates.

Ladle the soup into the bowls or plates. Garnish each serving with some of the mixed fresh herbs and the dill.