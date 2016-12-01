• Justin Normand, 53, made a sign reading "You Belong. Stay Strong. Be Blessed. We Are One America." and then stood outside the Islamic Center of Irving, Texas, for about 90 minutes on different days to show his support for the center, which has been the scene of several anti-Muslim protests.

• Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal of Saudi Arabia issued a call on Twitter for women to be allowed to drive in the conservative kingdom: "Stop the debate: Time for women to drive."

• Pamela Alvarez of Houston was reunited with her dog, Mika, an 8-year-old mixed-breed female that had escaped her cage at Mexico City's international airport, after Mexican airline Interjet posted photos of its search effort online and offered a $250 reward for Mika's safe return.

• James Davey, a New York state wildlife officer, is recovering from being shot in the pelvis as he and another officer investigated a trespassing complaint in Gallatin, N.Y., that resulted in the arrest of a deer hunter on an assault charge.

• Anne Zukowski of Petersham, Mass., said DNA tests on hair and blood found on a fence confirmed that a rarely seen mountain lion was on her property in July, frightening her horse enough that it scraped against a gate latch, inflicting two large gashes to its shoulder.

• Barbara Rogers, 86, of Wernersville, Pa., said her late husband, Navy Capt. Paul "Bud" Rogers, who was replaced at the last minute on the crew of the USS Thresher, which sank 200 miles off Cape Cod in 1963, will finally be at peace when the U.S. Navy buries his cremated remains at sea near the wreckage site.

• Kwon Woo Sung, a South Korean dentist, got a three-year prison sentence and a $10,500 fine after pleading guilty to smoking a cigarette in an airplane restroom and fighting with a flight attendant who refused to serve him a beer on a flight from Seoul to Guam.

• Malik Patterson of Baton Rouge was arrested on battery and other charges after crawling into a fast-food restaurant through the drive-thru window and beating the mother of his child unconscious when she refused to go to the window to collect his child-support payment, sheriff's deputies said.

• Jonathan Howard, a police sergeant in Phoenix, said two men who stole a truck containing a baby, when the mother got out briefly, dropped the child off unharmed a few minutes later at a residence about 2 miles from where they took the vehicle.

A Section on 12/01/2016