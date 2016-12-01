Johnson police investigating city's first bank robbery

Johnson police are searching for two men they say are linked to an armed robbery that occurred at First National Bank on Monday afternoon, detective Bob Selph said.

The bank robbery is the city’s first, Selph said. The FBI also is investigating.

Police said two black men in their 20s wore masks and gloves when they walked into the bank at 4000 Johnson Mill Blvd. just before 5 p.m., according to a news release from the FBI. One man had a gun, Selph said.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the bank, Selph said.

One of the men police said robbed the bank is described as about 5-foot-10-inches tall with a stocky build, Selph said. The other man is taller and skinnier, he said.

The two men are described as suspects by Johnson police, but the FBI lists both men as “person of interest” in the news release. A spokeswoman for the FBI did not return a phone message and email Thursday seeking clarification.

The FBI also released photos of the two men from video surveillance from local stores.

One photo shows a stocky man at a convenience store in the general area of the bank at 4:47 p.m. Monday, the day of the robbery. Another photo is time stamped 9:37 a.m. Tuesday and shows a tall man leaving what appears to be a grocery store. The man was driving a Cadillac DeVille with an Arkansas license plate, according to the FBI release.

The taller man was seen at various department stores in Johnson the day after the robbery, the release shows.

Johnson police also want to question a woman who left the bank an hour before the robbery, Selph said.

Police are looking for a lighter-skinned black woman who employees said acted strangely before the bank was robbed, Selph said. Employees said the woman said she wanted to open a checking account, then told employees she left her ID in the car, walked away from the cars and never came back, Selph said. The woman left in the direction that the robbers came from, he said.

Selph said the woman is not a suspect but is someone police want to talk to.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact police at 521-3192.