Junior highlights: LB target Alston Orji

Arkansas has a commitment from one of the top junior linebackers in the nation and hope to add highly recruited linebacker target Alston Orji to the class.

ESPN Jr. 300 linebacker Bumper Pool pledged to the Hogs on Nov. 7.

Orji, 6-2, 220 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Rockwall, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, TCU and others.

ESPN rates him as the No. 8 outside linebacker and the No. 207 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class. He and his family visited Fayetteville for the Florida game.

Orji recorded 58 tackles, a tackle for loss, 3 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a recovered fumble this season.