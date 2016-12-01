Little Rock's Christmas parade pushed back because of rain chances

The annual Little Rock Christmas parade, originally set for this weekend, has been pushed back a week because of rain in the forecast Saturday.

Angela Rogers, spokesman for Holidays in Little Rock, said the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade will now be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Little Rock.

The parade, sponsored by the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, will begin at 2nd Street and Broadway and end on Capitol Avenue at the state Capitol.

The 78th annual Capitol lighting ceremony is still set to go as planned at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the event's website. Fireworks will follow the lighting, weather permitting.

More information about the parade can be found by calling (501) 904-5228 or visiting the Holidays in Little Rock website.