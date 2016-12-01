Man armed with gun tries to rob west Little Rock restaurant, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to rob a west Little Rock restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the David's Burgers at 101 S. Bowman Road, which is at the intersection of Bowman and Markham Street.

Employees in the business told investigators they were closing for the night when a man armed with a black handgun demanded cash and that the safe be opened, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The weapon had a laser attachment and the man pointed the gun at multiple workers, including one who noticed the laser's red light on his body as the assailant entered the restaurant, police said.

The manager reportedly told investigators that he ordered all workers to leave the business and that he also fled as the man tried unsuccessfully to open the safe.

The would-be robber then ran south from the restaurant. Clothing that he wore during the hold-up attempt was later found along northbound Interstate 430, police said.

The assailant is described as a black man who stood 6 feet tall and weighed about 220 pounds. He was wearing a red baseball cap and a blue denim jacket.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.