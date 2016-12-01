• Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is not only skipping the ceremony in Stockholm awarding him the Nobel Prize in Literature, but he also skipped meeting with the president Wednesday. President Barack Obama met with several American winners of the Nobel Prize before they officially accepted their awards. Before the gathering, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that "unfortunately, for those of you wondering, Bob Dylan will not be at the White House today, so everybody can relax." Earnest said Dylan didn't give a reason, but he notes that Dylan and the president had met previously and "the president enjoyed meeting him." In 2012, Obama presented the singer-songwriter with a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Swedish Academy said Dylan, 75, in declining an invitation to attend the award ceremony, told them last month that "he wishes he could receive the prize personally, but other commitments make it unfortunately impossible." Dylan was awarded the literature prize Oct. 13 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." It and five other Nobels will be officially conferred upon winners in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of award founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

• Frances Johnson, widow of jazz and blues pianist Johnnie Johnson, accepted a Congressional Gold Medal awarded to her late husband in a ceremony held earlier this week at the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis. U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., presented the posthumous award, which is one of the highest civilian honors in the nation given out by the U.S. Congress. Johnson was a member of the Montford Point Marines, a black unit that desegregated the previously all-white U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. McCaskill co-sponsored legislation to award all Montford Point Marines who trained for duty at a segregated facility the Congressional Gold Medal. Johnson later started a musical career pioneering St. Louis' blues scene in the 1950s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. The Hall of Fame induction called Johnson "one of the unsung heroes of rock and roll," describing him as a towering but "humble" talent that heavily influenced musicians like the Rolling Stones. Johnson was a pianist for guitarist and fellow future Hall of Fame member Chuck Berry and was the inspiration for Berry's famous song "Johnnie B. Goode." McCaskill said Johnson "didn't always get the recognition he deserved because he wasn't quite as showy as some of the musicians he hung out with, some of whom we know well here in St. Louis," referring to Berry without naming him. The musician died in St. Louis in 2005 and is buried at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

