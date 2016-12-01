North Little Rock shooting victim ID'd; suspect sought

A 30-year-old man is being sought on a capital-murder charge in the shooting Tuesday of a man in North Little Rock, according to police.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the North Little Rock Police Department said a warrant had been issued for Charles Brent Gant of North Little Rock in the death of Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza, 31. Gant is considered armed and dangerous.

The agency earlier in the day identified Baez Esperanza as the victim in North Little Rock's 11th homicide.

Baez Esperanza was found with a gunshot wound when police responded at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Vine and East 14th streets in reference to a shooting victim, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The victim had a gunshot wound in his torso and was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead a short time after he arrived, authorities said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: 2016 Little Rock homicides]

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the North Little police, said witnesses were interviewed in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Metro on 12/01/2016