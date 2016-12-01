Police: 3 killed, 2 hurt when pickup rams into front door at Wal-Mart

PELLA, Iowa — Authorities say three people were killed and two injured when a pickup rammed through a front door at a Wal-Mart store in the southern Iowa city of Pella.

Police Chief Robert Bokinsky confirmed the fatalities to Knoxville radio station KNIA and said that the truck driver was one of the two people injured in the crash just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Bokinsky said the crash appears to have been accidental.

The names of those killed and injured have not been released. It's unclear whether they were customers, store employees or a mixture. The store was evacuated after the crash.

Wal-Mart management said in a statement: "We're heartbroken by what appears to be a tragic accident."

Pella is 38 miles southeast of Des Moines.