Police: Arkansas man steals 6 beers, tries to give back 4

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police say he took a six-pack from a Little Rock pharmacy, then tried to give only four beers back when confronted by an employee.

Officers arrived at a Walgreens, located at 5500 W. 12th St., around 10 p.m. and spoke with the manager who said 32-year-old John Brandon Harris of North Little Rock took a six pack of beer from the store without paying, according to a Little Rock police report.

When the manager told Harris to return the six pack, he tried to give back four beers, the manager told police. Harris had slurred speech and "smelled of intoxicants," authorities said.

Court records show Harris has been charged with public intoxication, a misdemeanor, more than 40 times in the past decade, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last year after Harris was arrested on allegations he urinated on a car at a Taco Bell drive-thru. The arrests frequently included charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Harris faces a theft of property charge and a public intoxication charge, both misdemeanors. His bond was set at $600, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.