Police begin third day of search for missing Little Rock teen; no evidence found

Officials have begun their third and expected final day of searching a wooded area in west Little Rock for evidence connected to the disappearance of Ebby Steppach, a teen who was reported missing more than a year ago.

Authorities from the Little Rock Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children started searching about a square mile of area near Chalamont Park Tuesday morning. Searchers had not found any evidence as of 11 a.m. Thursday, said spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. The search is set to end today at sundown.

Steppach's mother, Laurie Jernigan, told police she last saw her daughter on Oct. 24, 2015, two days before she reported her missing, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Steppach was 18 years old at the time.

Her car was found in the parking lot of the park police are searching, located at 20600 Chalamont Drive, about a week after she went missing.