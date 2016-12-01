Police: Robber says 'my bad' while leaving with Little Rock gas station's cash

A hooded robber reportedly said "my bad" while leaving with an unknown amount of money Wednesday night from a convenience store in southwest Little Rock, police say.

The robber, described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, entered the E-Z Mart at 13420 Otter Creek Parkway around 8:45 p.m. with a bag and demanded that an employee give him "all the money," according to a report.

He had his hand in his waistband, but no weapon was shown during the robbery, according to authorities.

“Put everything in the bag, bro,” the robber reportedly told the cashier.

Police said the clerk then handed the robber money from the gas station's cash drawer. After being told, "Gimme the hundreds," the employee lifted the drawer out of the register and emptied it into the bag, the report noted.

The robber, who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 160 pounds, left the scene in an unknown direction on foot, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.