Robber shoots Arkansas man in foot after he tries to grab his gun, police say

An Arkansas man was shot in Little Rock after he tried to grab an assailant's gun during a robbery, according to police.

Officers found Jamey Bass, 19, of Gould suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot at CHI St. Vincent hospital shortly after 8 p.m., according to a police report.

Bass told police he was in a parking lot somewhere near the 10000 block of West Markham Street when a man he didn't know approached him, pulled out a gun and took about $310 in cash from him.

The victim said he tried to grab the gun from the assailant, and the man fired off a round toward his head and missed before firing again and striking his foot, according to the report. Police noted in the report the victim had a bullet wound in the top of his left foot.

The victim told officers because it was dark, he did not have specific details on what the man looked like. Police said they searched the area for the gunman but did not find him.

No suspect was named on the report.