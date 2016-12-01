Home /
State police en route to shooting in Pope County, spokesman says
This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.
The Arkansas State Police are en route to a report of a shooting in Pope County.
State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday afternoon that agents with the agency’s criminal investigation division were on their way to to the scene off Arkansas 7.
Sadler said more information would be released once authorities arrived.
The Pope County sheriff’s office had directed all questions regarding the shooting to state police.
