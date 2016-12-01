Trump to visit Indiana factory, begin 'Thank You Tour'

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump is set Thursday to appear in Indiana to salute workers at a factory where he says he saved hundreds of jobs from moving to Mexico and then in Ohio on the first stop of a "Thank You Tour" to honor the supporters in states that helped him to his victory.

The Midwest swing will be the first time that Trump has barnstormed across the country since the campaign.

Some questions remain about the extent of victory at Carrier, which announced this week that it will keep an Indianapolis plant open. In February, the heating and air conditioning company said that it would shut the plant and send jobs to Mexico, and video of angry workers being informed about the decision soon went viral.

The Republican businessman made it a key theme in his campaign, pledging to save that factory and ones like it as part of his plan to rebuild the American manufacturing industry while preventing jobs from fleeing overseas. He said this week that Carrier had agreed to keep some 800 union jobs at the plant, but details of what's in the deal remain unclear.

Trump threatened during the campaign to impose sharp tariffs on any company that shifted its factories to Mexico. And his advisers have since promoted lower corporate tax rates as a means of keeping jobs in the U.S.

"Big day on Thursday for Indiana and the great workers of that wonderful state. We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Trump will tour the factory with his running mate Mike Pence — the outgoing governor of Indiana — and then the president-elect will give a speech about the deal, aides said.

By enabling the plant to stay open, the deal spares about 800 union workers whose jobs were going to Mexico, according to federal officials who were briefed by the company. This suggests that hundreds will still lose their jobs at the factory, where roughly 1,400 workers were slated to be laid off.

The company attributed its decision to the incoming Trump administration and financial incentives provided by Indiana, which is something of a reversal, since earlier offers from the state had failed to sway Carrier.

"Today's announcement is possible because the incoming Trump-Pence administration has emphasized to us its commitment to support the business community and create an improved, more competitive U.S. business climate," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump will later hold a campaign-style rally in Cincinnati, the first of several stops on a tour this month.

The rally, which Pence also will attend, will take place in the same downtown sports arena where Trump appeared in late October and drew about 15,000 people. Trump is also expected to hold rallies in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan in the coming weeks, though details have yet to be announced.

