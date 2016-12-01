White House announces support for women in military draft

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama's administration is announcing its support for requiring women to register for the military draft.

The administration has been deliberating for roughly a year about whether to back such a change to the Selective Service. White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said that because previous barriers to military service are being removed, it makes logical sense for women to be required to register for the draft.

But Price said the Obama administration remains committed to an all-volunteer military.

Under current law, women can volunteer to serve in the military but aren't required to register for the draft. All adult men must register.

It would take an act of Congress to add women to the Selective Service.

The change in position was first reported by USA Today.