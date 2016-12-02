Home /
7A TITLE GAME: Live updates + video highlights from North Little Rock-Fayetteville
This article was published today at 6:50 p.m.
You will be redirected to the 7A championship live updates page momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 7A TITLE GAME: Live updates + video highlights from North Little Rock-Fayetteville
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.