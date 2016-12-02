Arkansas inmate accused of filing false police report

BENTONVILLE — Authorities say a Benton County Jail inmate has been arrested after filing a false police report about being assaulted by a Rogers police officer.

Authorities say the 43-year-old man was originally arrested Nov. 2 on an outstanding warrant out of Rogers for robbery and theft of property. The Benton County sheriff's office said in a news release that detectives received a message from the inmate Nov. 28. The message, which was sent through the inmate message system, said the officer who had arrested him had sexually assaulted him and held a gun to his head.

Detectives say the inmate fabricated the story in an attempt to identify the officer because the inmate didn't believe the officer had the authority to arrest him.

The inmate is scheduled to be arraigned on the false report charge Jan. 9.