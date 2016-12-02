Boy jumps off school bus to rescue his dog from burning home

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy bolted off his school bus and ran to rescue his dog after seeing his Phoenix family's home was on fire, authorities said.

Fire Capt. Aaron Ernsberger said the boy had just gotten on the school bus at a nearby stop Friday morning. As the bus drove by his home, the boy saw smoke coming from the house and got off the bus, Ernsberger said.

The boy went to the front door and opened it but could not enter because of smoke, flames and heat. He then ran to the back door and let the family's 9-year-old pit bull out, Ernsberger said.

"He was smart enough to not go inside, thank God," Ernsberger said. Otherwise, "he would not be with us today."

News video showed smoke billowing from the home and firefighters on its roof where they cut a hole to let out smoke and heat.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained major smoke and fire damage, Ernsberger said. "All of their belongings are a total loss."

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.