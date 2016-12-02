Little Rock woman throws knife at boyfriend, injuring him, police say

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after her boyfriend said she threw a knife at him, cutting a gash into his hand, according to police.

Police reportedly arrived at the home of 31-year-old Ashley Michele Martin around 9:30 p.m. Martin's boyfriend told investigators she threw a large butcher knife at him and it sliced a "deep laceration" into his left hand that required medical attention, a Little Rock police officer wrote in a report.

Martin faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, records show.

A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.