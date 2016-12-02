Home /
Little Rock woman throws knife at boyfriend, injuring him, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:44 a.m.
A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after her boyfriend said she threw a knife at him, cutting a gash into his hand, according to police.
Police reportedly arrived at the home of 31-year-old Ashley Michele Martin around 9:30 p.m. Martin's boyfriend told investigators she threw a large butcher knife at him and it sliced a "deep laceration" into his left hand that required medical attention, a Little Rock police officer wrote in a report.
Martin faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, records show.
A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman throws knife at boyfriend, injuring him, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.