Friday, December 02, 2016, 10:26 a.m.

Little Rock woman throws knife at boyfriend, injuring him, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:44 a.m.

ashley-michele-martin-31-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ashley Michele Martin, 31, of Little Rock

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after her boyfriend said she threw a knife at him, cutting a gash into his hand, according to police.

Police reportedly arrived at the home of 31-year-old Ashley Michele Martin around 9:30 p.m. Martin's boyfriend told investigators she threw a large butcher knife at him and it sliced a "deep laceration" into his left hand that required medical attention, a Little Rock police officer wrote in a report.

Martin faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, records show.

A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.

