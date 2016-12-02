WATCH LIVE: Bridge's 2nd arch to be placed today

The second of the two arches that will become the new Broadway Bridge spanning the Arkansas River will be floated into place today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The operation to move the arch from its mooring on the river's North Little Rock bank will begin "at some point after" 8 a.m. with what the department called a "delicate choreography of barges and towboats" to move the arch upriver and into its final position.

The river in that area will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. to "reduce the potential for disturbing the process, which is weather dependent," the department said.

[LIVE VIDEO: Watch the Broadway Bridge work live here]

Positioning the second arch has been delayed because of uncertainties related to last week's detonation of a footing that supported the old bridge.

Initial reports indicated that explosives did not fully remove the footing and break it into manageable pieces underwater, according to the department.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Sign up for free breaking news alerts + daily emails of top headlines]

Further investigation determined that the footing explosives did detonate properly, but the resulting debris didn't disperse as planned. Instead, the footing separated into large pieces that remained in place. Additional equipment was taken to the job site and used to clear the debris pile to a depth that would allow placement of the second arch.

There will not be any viewing location restrictions outside of the work zone for today's bridge work, the department said.

Metro on 12/02/2016