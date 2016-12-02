Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 4:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Comedian Katt Williams pleads no contest to assault, battery charges

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.

This Tuesday March 8, 2016, booking photo provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, shows comedian Micah Katt Williams, jailed on charges of terroristic threats, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/COURTESY OF THE HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This Tuesday March 8, 2016, booking photo provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, shows comedian Micah Katt Williams, jailed on charges of terroristic threats, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Katt Williams has pleaded no contest to assault and battery charges stemming from an incident with a bodyguard in north Georgia.

The comedian, whose real name is Micah Sierra Williams, was charged in March after authorities said he threatened the man while an acquaintance beat him with a baseball bat. Defense attorney Drew Findling said Williams on Thursday agreed to a plea deal.

Williams was ordered to serve five years on probation. Findling said a related marijuana charge will be dismissed once Williams completes probation.

The plea agreement says Williams must submit to twice-monthly drug tests for the first year of probation, do 100 hours of community service, stay away from the bodyguard and pay him restitution of $7,500. He's also not allowed to publicly make light of the incident.

As another condition of the plea agreement, Williams is also banned from Hall County in north Georgia, where the incident happened, as well as neighboring Dawson County, which is part of the same judicial circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Comedian Katt Williams pleads no contest to assault, battery charges

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online