Arkansas sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man; investigation ongoing

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving Pope County sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 3:10 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at 2213 Morgan Road, a rural area southeast of downtown Dover, according to state police. A man with a gun reportedly confronted the deputies, ignored commands to drop the weapon and then opened fire.

At least one deputy shot back, injuring the man, according to state police.

The man was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, where he died of his injuries. The man's identity had not been released late Thursday.

No other injuries were reported.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Sign up for free breaking news alerts + daily emails of top headlines]

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency is investigating the shooting at the request of the Pope County sheriff's office.

Sadler said further details about the case will be released today.

Metro on 12/02/2016