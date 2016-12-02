Fayetteville trounces North Little Rock in second half, repeats as 7A state champions

Quarterback Taylor Powell threw four touchdowns and Fayetteville took advantage of North Little Rock turnovers in the second half to run away with its second consecutive 7A state championship Friday night.

Fayetteville scored 20 points off Charging Wildcat miscues as the Bulldogs outscored North Little Rock 33-6 in the second half at War Memorial Stadium.

North Little Rock got within 20-19 with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter after Trey Cox completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to running back Wynton Ruth. The extra point sailed wide.

[VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Key moments in Friday's 7A state title game]

Powell, the game’s MVP, responded on the next drive, throwing a 44-yard touchdown to wide receiver Barrett Bannister along the right sideline. After Trey Coulter picked off North Little Rock’s Trey Cox, Powell found Brennon Lewis for a 38-yard score. Fayetteville made one of two extra points and led 33-19 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.

The blowout was on by the end of the period. With under three minutes left, Fayetteville defensive end Kester Olson picked up a Cox fumble and returned it 88 yards for six. The point after was good, and the Bulldogs led 40-19 going into the fourth.

Friday marked North Little Rock’s lone loss of the year. Fayetteville (12-1) won nine straight to finish the season.

The title is the fifth in 10 years for Fayetteville. The Bulldogs also won in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

