Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

4 men, 1 woman arrested in string of Arkansas armed robberies, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.

kevonte-smith-19-kiona-easter-18-phillip-cornelius-25-and-rodrick-vann19-were-arrested-in-connection-to-a-string-of-november-robberies-in-texarkana-master-leal-jr-22-was-also-arrested-police-said-but-is-not-pictured

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevonte Smith, 19, Kiona Easter, 18, Phillip Cornelius, 25, and Rodrick Vann,19, were arrested in connection to a string of November robberies in Texarkana. Master Leal Jr., 22, was also arrested, police said, but is not pictured.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Five people, including three teens, were arrested in connection with a recent string of armed robberies in Texarkana, authorities said.

Texarkana police arrested 18-year-old Kiona Easter, 19-year-old Kevonte Smith, 19-year-old Rodrick Vann, 22-year-old Master Leal Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Cornelius, all Texarkana residents, after investigating three November robberies in which cellphones and money were stolen from three people, according to a news release.

On Nov. 4, a woman was robbed at gunpoint by three men while retrieving her mail in the 3300 block of Washington Street, officials said. Later that month on Nov. 23, an employee of a hotel in the 200 block of Relator Avenue was also robbed at gunpoint by three men, the release said.

Two days later, a man reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint by three men and a woman in the 4300 block of North State Line Avenue.

All five were arrested within the past three days on various charges, including aggravated robbery, said police spokesman Kristi Bennett. They will be transported to Miller County jail soon, the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 4 men, 1 woman arrested in string of Arkansas armed robberies, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Kharma says... December 2, 2016 at 12:54 p.m.

Master Leal Jr? What an odd name. And excellent job LE in apprehending the alleged ne'er-do-wells.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online