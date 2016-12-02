4 men, 1 woman arrested in string of Arkansas armed robberies, police say

Five people, including three teens, were arrested in connection with a recent string of armed robberies in Texarkana, authorities said.

Texarkana police arrested 18-year-old Kiona Easter, 19-year-old Kevonte Smith, 19-year-old Rodrick Vann, 22-year-old Master Leal Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Cornelius, all Texarkana residents, after investigating three November robberies in which cellphones and money were stolen from three people, according to a news release.

On Nov. 4, a woman was robbed at gunpoint by three men while retrieving her mail in the 3300 block of Washington Street, officials said. Later that month on Nov. 23, an employee of a hotel in the 200 block of Relator Avenue was also robbed at gunpoint by three men, the release said.

Two days later, a man reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint by three men and a woman in the 4300 block of North State Line Avenue.

All five were arrested within the past three days on various charges, including aggravated robbery, said police spokesman Kristi Bennett. They will be transported to Miller County jail soon, the officer added.