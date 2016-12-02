The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation Breakfast with Santa, originally scheduled for Dec. 5 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, has been canceled. The event was in the Nov. 27 High Profile Social Calendar.
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will perform A Christmas Story at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and all evening performances through the show’s run. A story in Thursday’s Style section had the wrong time.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.