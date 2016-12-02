Colder conditions expected next week; part of state could see first snowflakes of season

Cooler conditions are expected for Arkansas next week, and part of the state could get its first snowflakes of the season.

The chance of flurries “doesn’t look great, but it’s certainly possible” in Northwest Arkansas said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh, adding that Wednesday night would be the most likely time for snow to arrive.

A strong cold front should move through that evening and could cause snow in the higher terrains of the Ozark and Ouachita mountain ranges, he said.

As for the rest of the week, Cavanaugh said, residents of central and northwest Arkansas can likely expect colder air along with a high chance of rain Saturday and Monday.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s toward the beginning of the week, Cavanaugh added. But after the front moves through, temperatures will drop to the mid-20s across the center of the state and lower 20s to high teens in the northern portion, he said.