Arkansas officer fires on armed man

A Springdale officer fired his gun at an armed suspect who later was restrained with a stun gun Tuesday morning, police said.

Jeremy Dunbar, 40, was detained after a disturbance at his parents' home at 4106 Gibbons Drive at 6:49 a.m and was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale for a mental evaluation, Lt. Derek Wright of the Springdale Police Department said in a news release.

Police went to the house after Dunbar's parents called 911 and said he was destroying items in the house, Wright said.

Officers spoke with Dunbar's parents when they arrived, police said.

"They stated that the disturbance began last night and continued this morning," Wright said Tuesday afternoon. "The parents told officers that Dunbar was inside the residence."

Wright said he did not know how many officers entered the house to search for Dunbar. When the officers found Dunbar, he pulled a handgun and refused an officer's orders to drop the gun, Wright said.

"After the officer fired his weapon, Dunbar dropped his handgun but continued to be noncompliant," Wright said.

Officers then used a stun gun on Dunbar, Wright said. Charges were pending, he said.

The officer who fired his weapon had not been named Tuesday afternoon.

Dunbar's parents were not injured during the disturbance, Wright said.

Metro on 12/02/2016