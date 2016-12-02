Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Officials: Bodies of missing mother, daughter found in well

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say the bodies of a mother and teen-age daughter have been found in a well, three days after they were reported missing.

Local media reports quoted officials in Martin County as saying the bodies of 40-year-old Dawn Ward and 14-year-old Taylor Carroll were found Thursday in Williamston, about 10 miles from their home.

The reports say autopsies are planned.

Ward's mother was the last known person to see the two. She told investigators she knew something was wrong when she saw a broken window in her daughter's mobile home, which is near hers.

A charter school where Taylor was a student canceled classes on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Officials: Bodies of missing mother, daughter found in well

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online