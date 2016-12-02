Arkansas pastor facing 10 sex counts says innocent

TEXARKANA -- A pastor accused of sexual misconduct with two girls entered innocent pleas Tuesday morning to 10 criminal charges before a Miller County judge.

David Wayne Farren, 41, of Texarkana appeared before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for arraignment at the Miller County correctional complex. Lawyer Jason Horton entered innocent pleas on Farren's behalf to nine felony counts and a single misdemeanor charge.

Pretrial hearings are set for Feb. 28 and April 4, and jury selection is scheduled for April 24.

Farren is accused of having sex with a minor over whom he was in a position of trust or authority in seven counts of first-degree sexual assault that allegedly occurred from April 2013 to August 2013. An eighth count accuses Farren of having sexual contact -- second-degree sexual assault -- with the same girl from April 2012 to August 2013.

The ninth count alleges Farren had sexual contact, second-degree sexual assault, with a second victim in 2007. The tenth count alleges Farren had knowledge of "child maltreatment" in 2012 and failed to report the abuse to officials as members of the clergy, teachers, medical personnel and law enforcement are required to do by law.

Farren was the lead pastor of Anchor Church in Texarkana at the time of his first arrest. At a hearing Aug. 4, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said Farren had worked as pastor and youth director at other area churches, including Heritage Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Church and Faith Church.

Each of the seven counts of first-degree sexual assault is punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000, if convicted. Each of the two counts of second-degree sexual assault is punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000, if convicted.

Farren is free on $40,000 bond.

State Desk on 12/02/2016