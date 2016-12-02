Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

PHOTO: Macaw named Bird appears in owner's mug shot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

This booking photo provided by the Washington County sheriff's office taken in Hillsboro, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, shows Craig Buckner with his macaw, named "Bird."

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 4-year-old macaw named "Bird" is an instant celebrity after appearing in a booking mug shot in Oregon with his owner.

The Washington County sheriff's office said Craig Buckner left Bird in a tree outside court while he went in for an appearance Thursday.

But Sgt. Bob Ray said Buckner was unexpectedly arrested after he failed a urine drug test — and Bird would not come down from the tree for anyone else.

Bird was 30 feet up the tree, and it was getting dark and rainy.

So deputies brought Buckner outside and uncuffed one of his hands.

Bird immediately flew down to Buckner.

Ray said Bird stayed with deputies for several hours and feasted on peanuts until they reached a friend who could pick Bird up.

