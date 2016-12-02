Home /
PHOTO: Macaw named Bird appears in owner's mug shot
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 4-year-old macaw named "Bird" is an instant celebrity after appearing in a booking mug shot in Oregon with his owner.
The Washington County sheriff's office said Craig Buckner left Bird in a tree outside court while he went in for an appearance Thursday.
But Sgt. Bob Ray said Buckner was unexpectedly arrested after he failed a urine drug test — and Bird would not come down from the tree for anyone else.
Bird was 30 feet up the tree, and it was getting dark and rainy.
So deputies brought Buckner outside and uncuffed one of his hands.
Bird immediately flew down to Buckner.
Ray said Bird stayed with deputies for several hours and feasted on peanuts until they reached a friend who could pick Bird up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Macaw named Bird appears in owner's mug shot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.