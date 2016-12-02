Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 4:26 p.m.

Police: Arkansas bank robbed by man with note

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:34 p.m.

A man who said he was armed robbed a branch of Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff on Friday, according to police.

PHOTO BY PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

Simmons Bank, 2711 S. Olive St

A branch of Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff was robbed Friday by a man who told the teller he was armed, authorities said.

An unidentified man entered the business at 2711 S. Olive St. around 12:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note claiming he was armed and demanding money, said Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Richard Wegner.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man fled on foot, Wegner said. The assailant was last seen running east from the business near Jefferson Square.

Based on security footage, the robber is a black male who stands around 6 feet tall and was wearing a dark blue hoodie with light blue accents with a logo on the front and the numbers "01" printed on the back, Wegner said.

The teller told police that she did not see if the man had a firearm or not.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 730-2090.

