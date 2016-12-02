Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 10:26 a.m.

Police: Little Rock man punches officer in face after hitting pregnant girlfriend

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:06 a.m.

demarcus-trammel-johnson-20-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Demarcus Trammel Johnson, 20, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after police say he hit his pregnant girlfriend and then punched an officer in the face.

Officers reportedly arrived at the residence of 20-year-old Demarcus Trammel Johnson in the 9600 block of West 36th Street around noon. Johnson's girlfriend, who said she is three months pregnant, told police Johnson hit her, according to a police report. Officers noted she had bruising and red marks on her right arm.

Police said they told Johnson to turn around to be handcuffed, but he wrapped his arms around an officer and refused to let go. Police then struck Johnson, and he punched an officer twice in the face before he was put on the ground and pepper-sprayed, an officer wrote in the report.

Johnson faces two battery charges and one count of resisting arrest. He is being held without bond, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Queen1976 says... December 2, 2016 at 9:27 a.m.

Just want Little Rock needs - another thug being brought into this world!

AuntPetunia says... December 2, 2016 at 9:35 a.m.

Are you saying she needs to get an abortion? Maybe the kid will be put up for adoption and get a chance for a better life. We can only hope.

TravisBickle says... December 2, 2016 at 10:24 a.m.

I'm surprised he didn't "fall down the stairs" at the police station.

