Police: Little Rock man punches officer in face after hitting pregnant girlfriend

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after police say he hit his pregnant girlfriend and then punched an officer in the face.

Officers reportedly arrived at the residence of 20-year-old Demarcus Trammel Johnson in the 9600 block of West 36th Street around noon. Johnson's girlfriend, who said she is three months pregnant, told police Johnson hit her, according to a police report. Officers noted she had bruising and red marks on her right arm.

Police said they told Johnson to turn around to be handcuffed, but he wrapped his arms around an officer and refused to let go. Police then struck Johnson, and he punched an officer twice in the face before he was put on the ground and pepper-sprayed, an officer wrote in the report.

Johnson faces two battery charges and one count of resisting arrest. He is being held without bond, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.