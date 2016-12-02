Police: Surveillance photos show man who fatally shot Little Rock teen in store

Police released surveillance images of the gunman who authorities say shot and killed a Little Rock teen inside a discount store Wednesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department tweeted out photos Thursday, saying they show the unidentified man who shot and killed 18-year-old Jalen Faulkner inside Woodrow Superstop, located at 1300 S. Woodrow St, around 9:45 a.m.

The shooter drove a four-door Mercedes Benz into the parking lot, walked into the business and began firing his weapon at customers, striking and killing Faulkner, police said in a news release. The gunman then fled in the Mercedes west on 13th Street. No arrests have been made.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan previously said investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument between several people outside the store who then migrated inside, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Investigators still think the shooting happened because of an earlier feud, and the shooter and the victim knew each other, McClanahan said Friday morning. Police are not releasing additional details about the suspected motive.

Little Rock resident Laqutia Howell, who lives near the discount store, said she tells her son not to walk around the neighborhood at night because "you hear a lot of gunshots."

Authorities obtained pictures of the suspected shooter and his vehicle from security camera footage from the discount store.

Faulkner's death was the city's 38th homicide this year. At this time last year, that number was at 26, McClanahan said. The total for all of 2015 was 31.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Det. Greg Siegler at (501) 404-3009 or email him at gsiegler@littlerock.gov.