Police: Suspect shot by officers after trying to rob Arkansas bank

A person who tried to rob an Arkansas bank Friday was shot by officers and apprehended, police said.

In a Facebook post, Benton police said officers were responding to “what is believed to be an attempted armed robbery” at the Simmons Bank at 1323 Military Road. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hurt and then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were provided. The Benton Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man robbed a different Simmons Bank on Friday afternoon in Pine Bluff, Arkansas Online reported. It’s not clear if both instances are related.